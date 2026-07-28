Chronic dermatological disease – especially canine atopic dermatitis –illustrates this point particularly well. Canine atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing condition which may not have a simple cure and often requires long-term multimodal management rather than a single decisive intervention. Research has shown that the condition can substantially affect both dogs and their owners, shaping sleep, stress, treatment satisfaction and overall quality of life2,3. In such cases, the best treatment is not always the most intensive or expensive option, but the plan most likely to be sustainable, humane and achievable within the realities of the owner’s life. Discussions about bathing routines, medications, diet trials, flare management and follow up are, therefore, not merely technical conversations; they are negotiations about what form of care can genuinely be maintained over time. This is highly consistent with a realistic medicine approach because it acknowledges that adherence, context and meaningful outcomes matter just as much as theoretical efficacy.