Different understandings

Importantly, the client’s concern was not that an MRI scan would necessarily have changed her dog’s prognosis. Instead, she questioned whether she had been given the opportunity to fully consider all available options. Her complaint centred on a concern familiar to many veterinary teams: “Had everything reasonable been done for my pet?” The veterinary surgeon remained confident that the clinical advice provided had been appropriate. No intention to withhold information or discourage referral existed at any point.