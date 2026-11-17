17 Nov 2026
Janet Hulse RVN explores how misunderstandings around wording can lead to conflict, in the latest in this series from the Veterinary Client Mediation Service.
Image: starlineart / Adobe Stock
Many complaints the Veterinary Client Mediation Service (VCMS) receives are not rooted in poor clinical care. Instead, they arise when veterinary professionals and clients leave a consultation with different understandings of what has been discussed.
The case study described in this article highlights how a seemingly straightforward piece of veterinary terminology contributed to a breakdown in communication and trust.
A long-standing client presented her Labrador retriever following the acute onset of neurological signs. Having been registered with the practice for many years and entrusted several pets to its care, she had a well-established relationship with the veterinary team and a high level of confidence in their advice.
As her dog’s condition deteriorated, the client became increasingly concerned that all possible diagnostic and treatment options had not been explored.
Although she accepted that further investigations might not have altered the outcome, she wanted to understand what additional options had been available and whether more could have been done.
The complaint centred on the use of the word “imaging” during discussions about a potential referral.
For veterinary professionals, the term is familiar shorthand and may encompass advanced investigations such as MRI scans.
The client, however, did not understand the term in this context. She was unaware that referral for advanced diagnostic imaging had been considered and did not appreciate what such investigations might have involved or what information they could have provided.
From the veterinary surgeon’s perspective, the option had been discussed and recorded appropriately in the clinical notes. From the client’s perspective, it had never been clearly explained. As a result, she left the consultation believing that little more could be done for her pet.
Importantly, the client’s concern was not that an MRI scan would necessarily have changed her dog’s prognosis. Instead, she questioned whether she had been given the opportunity to fully consider all available options. Her complaint centred on a concern familiar to many veterinary teams: “Had everything reasonable been done for my pet?” The veterinary surgeon remained confident that the clinical advice provided had been appropriate. No intention to withhold information or discourage referral existed at any point.
However, through mediation, it became apparent that a term familiar to veterinary professionals had not conveyed a meaningful explanation to the client.
The mediation process enabled both parties to explain their perspectives and explore how the misunderstanding had arisen.
The discussion highlighted an important distinction: a significant difference exists between a client deciding not to pursue further investigation and a client not understanding that further investigation is an option.
In this case, the issue was not the clinical decision making. It was the assumption that a commonly used professional term would be understood by a client in the same way it was understood by the veterinary team.
Veterinary professionals communicate complex information every day and often rely on terminology that feels familiar and self-explanatory. Yet terms such as “imaging”, “staging”, “referral” or even “guarded prognosis” may mean very little to clients who are often processing information while worried about their pet.
A simple change in language can make a significant difference. Rather than saying: “We could consider imaging”, a clearer explanation might be: “One option is referral to a specialist centre for advanced imaging, such as an MRI scan. This could provide more information about the cause of the neurological signs and help us understand what treatment options may be available, although it may also confirm that there is no treatment likely to change the outcome.”
The aim is not simply to provide information, but to ensure that information has been understood.
This case serves as a reminder that complaints are not always about clinical outcomes. Often, they arise because the veterinary team and the client leave a consultation with different understandings of the conversation that has taken place.
Clear communication is more than explaining what options exist. It is checking that clients understand those options well enough to make informed decisions. As this case demonstrates, that distinction can make all the difference to a client’s confidence, trust and overall experience of care. Effective communication is not simply about what is said, but what is understood.
Janet Hulse is an RVN with more than 25 years of experience in the veterinary sector and has been part of the Veterinary Client Mediation Service team since 2021. A qualified civil commercial mediator, she is passionate about effective communication and supporting people through challenging conversations and situations. Combining her veterinary and mediation expertise, Janet brings empathy, understanding and a practical approach to achieving positive outcomes.