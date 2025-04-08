8 Apr 2025
Linda Rogerson and Laura Guild created the peaceful oasis at Galedin Vets in Galashiels.
Linda Rogerson (left) and Laura Guild in the new garden at Galedin Vets.
Two green-fingered colleagues have transformed wasteland near their practice into a well-being garden for the team.
Receptionist Linda Rogerson and senior credit controller Laura Guild, from Galedin Vets in Galashiels, gave up a Sunday to create the peaceful oasis. They cleared branches, broken fencing, old tables, tubs and rubbish and cut down undergrowth from the area behind the practice in Melrose Road.
Screening to shelter the garden from the wind, garden ornaments, painted furniture and filled planters were added to the space.
Mrs Rogerson said: “We wanted to tidy up the whole area and create a pleasant space where colleagues can take a break or sit and have their lunch.
“Working in a veterinary practice can be stressful, whether you’re a vet, a nurse, a receptionist or part of the admin team, and sometimes you need to step away from your desk if you’re feeling overwhelmed, so we wanted a well-being space that’s good for your mental health where you can recharge.”