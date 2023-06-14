14 Jun
Sheli Dobbie will be cycling 360km (224 miles) across Rajasthan in India in memory of Laura Turnbull, who died in February.
A Leeds-based practice manager is preparing to take on a cycling challenge in India to raise money for cancer charities in memory of her colleague, RVN Laura Turnbull.
Sheli Dobbie – of Vets for Pets Bramley – will be cycling 360km (224 miles) across Rajasthan in November to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.
Ms Dobbie has worked at the practice for nine years, and met Miss Turnbull when she joined the team to train as a veterinary nurse in 2014.
Ms Dobbie said they became close friends and often encouraged each other to take on their next challenge – and even took on the Great North Run together in 2017.
Miss Turnbull told Ms Dobbie her dream was to move to India to help veterinary teams care for street dogs; however, in 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment, including a mastectomy and reconstruction.
After her treatment, Miss Turnbull left to pursue her dream as a veterinary nurse in India, living there for 18 months before discovering that she had incurable secondary breast cancer. Miss Turnbull returned home to be with her family and friends, and to complete her bucket list – she died in February.
Now, Ms Dobbie has committed to taking on a new challenge in Miss Turnbull’s memory to raise vital funds and help other people facing breast, cervical and ovarian cancers.
She said: “I’m no cyclist, but I feel this challenge was just meant for me. I lost another close friend, Caroline, to cervical cancer in 2020 at just 39 years old, so the charities I’m supporting are all so close to my heart.
“Laura had always wanted me to visit her in India, so the race being there, in the country she fell in love with, just makes it feel that much more special. I am nervous, of course, but I’m also excited for the challenge and really looking forward to discovering the place that meant so much to Laura.”
Ms Dobbie has pledged to raise a minimum of £3,000 for the charities and has planned various fund-raising activities to help her reach the goal, including a music-based fund-raising night and a sponsored 12-hour cycle at the practice.
She said: “Having lost two special friends in the space of three years to cancer, I know first-hand that it doesn’t discriminate. I just want to raise as much awareness as possible, and would encourage everyone to please check your breasts and don’t delay your cervical smear test – it really can save your life.”
To follow Ms Dobbie’s journey and help her to reach her fund-raising goal, visit her JustGiving page.