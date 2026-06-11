11 Jun 2026
The fifth annual showcase of the sector is underway at Birmingham’s NEC.
Organisers have hailed BVA Live as “better than ever” after the 2026 event opened its doors this morning (11 June).
Delegates have flocked to Birmingham’s NEC for the two-day gathering, which will address a range of key current issues for the sector.
In his opening address, association present Rob Williams said: “It’s the fifth year of BVA Live and we think it’s better than ever.
“This is a great event and I’m delighted there are so many of you here today.”
The impact of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation is once again a key part of the agenda, with inquiry chair Martin Coleman due to take part in a discussion session tomorrow.
But issues including responsible breeding, omnicompetence and the provision of 24-hour care are also prominent in the schedule.
The programme also includes the association’s awards dinner this evening where its new One Health and Sustainability prize, established in memory of former BVA president Simon Doherty, will be presented for the first time.
Dr Williams said: “It’s a real privilege to make that award in his honour.”
Other features of the ceremony at the nearby Hilton Metropole hotel will include the announcement of the association’s Young Vet of the Year, sponsored by Zoetis, along with the presentation of several other new prizes.
Dr Williams said it was a “really wonderful opportunity” to recognise outstanding work within the profession.