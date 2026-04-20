20 Apr 2026
This year marks the 10th annual World Animal Vaccination Day.
Key animal health organisations across Europe have called for the EU to adopt a preventive mindset in its policymaking.
The Federation of Veterinarians in Europe (FVE), Federation of Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) and AnimalhealthEurope have today (20 April) issued a joint call for “an urgent mindset shift” in honour of the 10th edition of World Animal Vaccination Day.
The organisations argued moving from reactive crisis management to a preventive One Health approach is “essential” for economic, social and ethical sustainability.
They called for biosecurity, veterinary oversight and vaccination to be “systematically prioritised” and for mass culling – which the EU has “too often centred on” – to be considered a “last resort”.
Roxane Feller, director general of AnimalhealthEurope, said: “The EU must prioritise investment in preventive measures, and ensure harmonised and adequately funded national disease surveillance, control and vaccination strategies.”
FECAVA president Ann Criel added: “Prevent. Protect. Vaccinate. We often forget how dangerous infectious diseases once were, simply because vaccination works.
“Yet we are fighting deadly diseases every day, because sometimes vaccines are not available or not used.
“This World Animal Vaccination Day, we celebrate prevention, protection, and the power of veterinary care within our expertise.”
FVE president Siegfried Moder concluded: “A decade after the launch of World Animal Vaccination Day, the message is clear: prevention must lead.
“With three-quarters of emerging diseases originating in animals, veterinarians play a central role in safeguarding animal, public and environmental health through early action, advising on biosecurity, husbandry conditions and vaccination.
“Europe has the knowledge and tools to move from crisis-driven responses to a true ‘vaccinate-to-live’ strategy – now we need the political will to make this happen.”