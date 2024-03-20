20 Mar
Registration has opened for the three-day event in Telford this October, where several new streams are appearing on the programme.
Registration has opened for the 2024 BVNA Congress, which will focus on the theme of “progression”.
Organisers say more than 120 hours of CPD will be available during the three-day event at Telford International Centre, which runs from 11 to 13 October.
A total of 20 lecture streams are being planned this year, including new “In Conversation” debates on current welfare and legislative issues.
There will also be a new veterinary clinic offering free practical learning opportunities, plus fresh streams on referral nursing, primary care and first opinion practice, advanced nursing for general practitioners and veterinary care assistants.
The association has also announced that BEVA equine nurse committee chairperson Marie Rippingale will deliver the keynote lecture on Saturday 12 October.
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes said the group was “so excited” to be returning to Shropshire and would provide something for everyone. She added: “I’m especially looking forward to the progression morning streams, in line with my presidential theme this year.
“Make sure you also join us for the new ‘In Conversation’ debates, where you will have the opportunity to lead the discussion on what matters to you and the veterinary nursing profession.”
Mrs Hughes also encouraged members to submit nominations for its awards, which will be presented at the congress along with the BVNA bursaries.
She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to put a spotlight on those individuals who have been an inspiration within the profession. Don’t miss the opportunity to nominate an individual who deserves to be recognised; we’ll be announcing the award categories and accepting nominations a little later in the year.”
The weekend will also offer social events, including musical bingo and an emergency services-themed gala dinner.
Early bird tickets will be available online until 31 July.