21 Feb
“We have built an incredible community, and it’s such a privilege to be able to watch such meaningful and supportive conversations unfold” – VN Times editor, Rachael Buzzel.
VN Happy Hour will welcome three of the biggest names in UK veterinary nursing when the hugely successful live event returns this Thursday (23 February).
More than 1,200 delegates have attended VN Happy Hour events since the concept was first launched during the pandemic, and another big turnout is expected as BVNA president Charlotte Pace, Linnaeus chief nursing officer Andrea Jeffery and RCVS VN council chairperson Matt Rendle tackle the hot topic of vet nurse title protection.
Answering questions sent in by Happy Hour delegates, the all-star panel will provide the latest insights and developments on this key issue, as well as offering tips and advice on all things veterinary nursing.
As well as the main interview with Charlotte and the panel discussion, where she will be joined by Andrea and Matt, this month’s “power hour” – which is sponsored by Medivet – will also feature the usual fun and games delegates have come to expect from the Happy Hour brand.
There’s £50 up for grabs to the winner of RVN Jack Pye’s regular vet nursing quiz, while £50 prizes will also go to the winner of the Happy Hour challenge and the top tips competition.
The recipient of our special “Pay it Forward” prize will also be revealed to round off an evening that really is too good to miss.
VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel said: “After a few months away, we are delighted to be back with another packed live event.
“We are taking on a really important subject this month, and I know our incredible line-up of guests are up to the task and that they are all looking forward to answering the questions our audience want answering.
“As ever, we have tried to squeeze as much as we can into our ‘power hour’ to ensure our delegates not only get to listen to the latest topical debate on such a key issue, but also give them a chance to make connections and share insights through the live chat function.
“We have built an incredible community, and it’s such a privilege to be able to watch such meaningful and supportive conversations unfold.”