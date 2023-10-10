10 Oct
Delegates attending annual event urged to speak out if they believe animal is being deliberately harmed.
Veterinary nurses have been urged to report their concerns if they believe an animal is being deliberately harmed, no matter how minor the issue might appear to be.
The plea was made by Paula Boyden as she delivered the keynote address of the 50th annual BVNA Congress in Telford on Friday afternoon.
Although better known as veterinary director of Dogs Trust, Dr Boyden also serves as chairperson of the Links Group, which seeks to raise awareness of the connections between the abuse of animals and people.
She spoke of her fears that the number of animal abuse cases seen in practices may be the tip of a large iceberg, with many more dying without coming to the attention of professionals.
Delegates also heard the cases that they see could make all the difference in bringing perpetrators to justice, regardless of how small they might seem.
Dr Boyden said: “That might be the last piece of a very large jigsaw.”
The Links Group already works with groups including the BSAVA to provide training on the issue to vet school students.
Dr Boyden told delegates the group is now looking to provide similar training for RVNs.
The theme also formed part of outgoing BVNA president Charlotte Pace’s reflections on her year in office when she addressed the group’s annual meeting on Sunday morning. She told members: “We can’t afford to look the other way.”
Meanwhile, Dogs Trust, which is among several welfare organisations that already provide a pet fostering service for domestic abuse survivors, is understood to be preparation an expansion of that initiative in conjunction with Cats Protection.