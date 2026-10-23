23 Oct 2026
The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Sunday 31 January 2027.
Image: RCVS
Elections are now open for the RCVS’ 2027 vet and VN councils.
Nominations opened today (Friday 23 October) with the college publishing full information for prospective candidates for both councils on its website, where they can also download candidate nomination and information forms.
The information includes the role and remits of the councils and their committees and subcommittees, the roles of the council members and guidance for those interested in standing.
RCVS registrar and returning officer for both elections Clare Paget said: “Becoming an elected member of one of our councils is an excellent opportunity for both veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses to bring their skills, knowledge and expert experience to help govern the professions in the public interest.
“I would recommend anyone who has an interest in governance and public service to take a look at the information we have provided and consider putting themselves forward as a candidate for next year.
“It should be noted that, while governance changes are expected under new veterinary legislation, including the end of elections to RCVS council and VN council, elections remain an important part of our current governance framework.
“They play a vital role in ensuring we gain the appropriate expertise needed to successfully govern the professions.”
Both elections will take place across March and April next year.
The deadline for submitting nomination and candidate information forms for both elections is 5pm on Sunday 31 January. Visit the website for more election information.