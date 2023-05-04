4 May
The programme has been developed with the college’s veterinary nursing team and launched to coincide with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month.
A fresh course, intended to help newly registered veterinary nurses into the profession, has been unveiled by the RCVS Academy.
The RVN Starting Out programme has been launched to coincide with May’s Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month and offers six modules designed to aid the transition from student to RVN.
VN Futures project manager Jill Macdonald said: “Our course has been created to support adapting to professional responsibility, optimising workplace learning opportunities and working effectively as part of a team.”
She added: “The course also assists newly registered nurses with building confidence and considering their career development.
“The veterinary nursing profession continues to evolve, with RVNs playing a fundamental role within practice.
“We have included learning on key areas such as reflective practice, workplace culture, quality improvement, clinical decision-making and assertive communication to reflect the responsibilities that veterinary nurses now undertake.”
Ms Macdonald added: “We want to promote and support our veterinary nurses’ development to respond to the future of the profession.
“We understand how busy life as a veterinary nurse can be, and the flexible approach to learning allows nurses to complete the course in an equally flexible manner.
“The course is delivered over six modules, which can be completed individually and accessed at any time to fit around busy work schedules.”
The programme, which is available via the academy website, is expected to take around 10 hours to complete, and can be pursued either independently or with mentor support.