21 Mar
Officials say the programmes are intended to give overseas professionals accessible advice to enable them to practise here.
The RCVS Academy has launched two new courses for vets and VNs who were educated outside of the UK.
The “Working in the UK” programmes are intended to help overseas professionals through the process of registering with the RCVS and entering practice here.
Although specific materials for vets from overseas were first added to the academy programme last year, officials said the new scheme is intended to provide more targeted information.
Academy manager Jennifer Ayers said: “We are very fortunate to have a multitude of talented practising veterinary professionals from all over the world and want to make the process straightforward and supportive for others now looking to work in the UK.
“The new courses provide targeted guidance for individuals dependent on their specific role, current qualifications and the place from which they qualified.
“Both courses include two introductory modules: ‘Working in the UK’ and ‘Registering in the UK’, before moving into more specific requirements for the different professions.”
Mrs Ayers added: “These include useful information on how to prepare for the registration or membership examinations, and career support.
“As with all academy courses, our ‘Working in the UK’ courses are free to access and can be completed in stages to fit around busy schedules, and you can return to any particularly useful course content at any time.”
Registered professionals can access the programmes by logging on to the RCVS Academy website. Any overseas professionals who are not currently registered should visit the RCVS website for further details on how to access the courses.