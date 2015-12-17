17 Dec
RCVS has collaborated with the Webinar Vet to set up a mindfulness symposium.
The event will take place as part of the Webinar Vet’s “pre-congress day” on 8 January and is free for RVC members, RVNs and vet students.
Topics include “dealing with work-related stress”, “enhancing personal mental well-being” and “live more mindfully and increase your psychological flexibility – a pathway to happiness”.
The symposium is worth two hours of CPD.
The Webinar Vet’s virtual congress will take place on 9 January. For the timetable, visit www.theinternationalwebinarvet.com/timetable