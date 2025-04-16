16 Apr 2025
The college has invited clinicians who have concerns about their independence being undermined to use a confidential helpline to report their concerns following allegations in a Radio 4 investigation.
RCVS president Linda Belton.
Veterinary professionals have been encouraged to speak out if they believe their clinical judgement is being affected by business pressures.
The RCVS has appealed for clinicians to use its confidential reporting platforms after fresh allegations, including revenue targets and monitoring procedures, were aired by the BBC’s File on 4 Investigates.
The programme provoked a furious reaction from one major care provider who accused the corporation of seeking to “malign” the entire sector.
But college president Linda Belton said the claims, including the findings of a union survey that indicated 18.5% of participants felt monitoring had influenced their decisions, were “concerning” on both animal welfare and consumer choice grounds.
In a lengthy statement responding to the 15 April broadcast, she said: “We would like to reiterate our position that it is essential that veterinary surgeons have autonomy in clinical judgement and decision-making, regardless of business structures or commercial pressures.”
She added: “As the regulator of the veterinary professions, but not of veterinary businesses, we aim to safeguard veterinary autonomy by saying there should be a senior veterinary surgeon in every practice who is responsible for the delivery of veterinary care within the organisation.
“We recently wrote to veterinary employers to remind them of this need, and to stress the importance of providing an environment where veterinary professionals have the autonomy that they need.
“In light of the BBC investigation and the allegations therein, we will continue to emphasise this requirement.”
She added: “Any veterinary professionals who have concerns about autonomy in clinical judgement and decision-making can contact our confidential reporting line on 020 3795 5600 or [email protected]”
Most of the allegations featured in the programme related to a single care provider, IVC Evidensia, which has vehemently denied pressurising clinicians to reach financial targets.
A spokesperson said: “All of our 8,000 vets and vet nurses have the clinical freedom to recommend appropriate care, considering each animal’s needs and the owner’s circumstances, and are not set individual financial targets or incentives.
“If care or behaviour falls short of professional guidelines or our own high standards, we investigate and take swift action where necessary. There is no record of the examples File on 4 has featured having been raised by our colleagues.”
The company also insisted its approach is in line with the RCVS Code and it supported clinicians in meeting their own individual obligations under the code, condemning the BBC’s presentation of its operations as “very damaging and misleading”.
The corporation has so far not responded to Vet Times’ request for a response to IVC’s claims.
But Miss Belton argued the programme had also highlighted the need for regulatory reform and said the college was “currently working with government” to develop a mandatory practice regulation system.
She said: “Such a system would mean the public can feel assured that, whatever practices they take their animal to and whatever particular business structure it might have, it will be operating to high standards set, monitored and enforced by their regulator.”