9 Oct 2026
Chief executive Lizzie Lockett and the “Let’s talk adjustments” campaign were also celebrated at the Memcom Excellence Awards.
Judges hailed the new RCVS website for providing improved access to information and services.
The RCVS’ new website has been recognised at an awards ceremony for the membership sector.
The college won Best Website at the 2026 Memcom Excellence Awards, which celebrates professional bodies, regulators, trade associations, unions, charities and other membership organisations.
RCVS’ new website, which was launched in February, was hailed for providing improved access to information and services by putting users at the heart of its design.
The award comes just weeks after the college apologised for a month-long data breach on its Find a Vet website in which some location and contact details were mistakenly published due to an internal error.
RCVS’ “Let’s talk adjustments” campaign was also recognised at the awards, coming highly commended in the Best Inclusion Initiative category, while the college also came second in the Grand Prix – the award given to the organisation that scores highest across all categories based on the impartial judges’ scores.
Chief executive Lizzie Lockett, who was highly commended for the CEO Leadership Award, said: “I’m really proud of everything that the entire college team has achieved this past year, in what has been a particularly uncertain, complex and ambiguous time for the sector.
“We have pulled together with both determination and grace, not only keeping things moving forward, but also delivering some really excellent new initiatives too.
“It’s fantastic to see all this hard work being recognised independently, and I would like to thank our staff for their ongoing commitment to our mission: protecting the public interest, by ensuring animal health and welfare, and public health, are advanced through thriving, world-class veterinary professionals.”