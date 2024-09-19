19 Sept
The standards last underwent a full review five years ago and aim to ensure the best education is provided for SVNs.
The RCVS has published an updated standards framework for veterinary nurse training, following a review process lasting several months.
The RCVS Standards Framework for Veterinary Nurse Education and Training last underwent a full review five years ago, although an interim assessment was carried out in 2021.
The framework is intended to ensure training providers have the structures in place to provide the best possible education for SVNs and are accountable for the delivery and management of accredited programmes.
The latest version includes updates relating to sustainability, including the potential impact of delivering veterinary nurse training on the environment, and academic integrity – for example, around assessment and moderation processes.
A series of educator meetings took place during the summer as part of the transition process and Julie Dugmore, the college’s director of veterinary nursing, said participants’ insights had played “an essential role” in shaping the new standards.
She added: “Animal health and welfare – and public safety – is central to our standards, and it is important that we continue to review them on a regular basis with input from veterinary nurses from across the profession.
“Nurses play a central role in upholding animal health and welfare, and public health, and so it is important that students receive the best training possible in order to prepare them for life in clinical practice.”
The new RCVS Standards for Veterinary Nurse Education and Training document is available to download via the RCVS publications page.