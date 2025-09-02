2 Sept 2025
The college outlined its Workforce Action Plan in 2022 with the goal of addressing vet workforce challenges such as recruitment and retention.
The RCVS is resuming its Workforce Ambitions Revisited webinar series with a string of sessions across September, October and November.
The college held four online sessions throughout May and June as it revisits the ambitions outlined in the Workforce Action Plan it laid out in 2022.
Seven aspirations for the industry were set out, with three – an attractive career for everyone, general practice: a chosen pathway and improving client interaction and communication – having been covered alongside an introductory session earlier this year.
The autumn sessions will be held as follows:
The action plan came off the back of the RCVS’ inaugural Workforce Summit in 2021.
In December last year, the college published its Workforce Modelling Report, in which it outlined its desire to assess the veterinary workforce’s present condition, discuss the progress made against the plan’s ambitions, and consider ways to mitigate any potential issues.
The 75-minute webinars, which count as CPD, will also provide updates on projects and activities related to progressing each ambition.
RCVS director for the advancement of the professions, Angharad Belcher, said the college was “really pleased” with the sessions held earlier this year and the feedback it received on them.
She added: “We’re looking forward to many more enriching discussions with members of the entire veterinary team this time around.
“We recognise that change cannot happen without collaboration – no one organisation can solve as complicated and multi-factorial an issue as the workforce challenge on their own.
“We hope to welcome you to these sessions to share your insights and contribute to the ongoing conversation around this important topic.”
Delegates can sign up for the free webinars – and submit questions to panel members ahead of time – at the RCVS website.