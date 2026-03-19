19 Mar 2026
Tickets for the second VN Educators’ conference are now on sale.
The RCVS has revealed its VN Educators’ conference this summer will explore the future of the vet nurse role.
The college unveiled the theme “The future RVN: people, practice and technology” for the event, which will take place from 9am to 4.30pm at RCVS headquarters in London on Wednesday 17 June.
The event allows those involved in the development, delivery and assessment of student veterinary nurses to explore key challenges and opportunities in VN education.
It follows the inaugural VN Educators’ conference held last year and will see delegates examine how changes to the landscape of veterinary healthcare might impact the development of vet nurses.
The programme will cover topics including team-based healthcare and contextualised care, RCVS updates on current developments in legislation and regulation, and technology-enabled practice exploring AI and digital innovation in practice.
Delegates can also attend one of two workshops; one focused on rethinking practical assessment and the other based around developing the scope of practice for future VNs.
RCVS VN qualifications lead Shirley Gibbins said: “We had such fantastic feedback from our first VN Educators’ conference, so we are really pleased to be running it again this year.
“The day itself is highly interactive and serves as a perfect opportunity for VN educators to come together, explore emerging trends, share perspectives and reflect on how education and training can respond to a changing professional landscape.
“Whether you’re involved in curriculum delivery, assessment, quality assurance or programme leadership we would love for you to join us.”
Tickets for the event are on sale at Eventbrite.