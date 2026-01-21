21 Jan 2026
New standard recognises need to ‘foster inclusive, reflective and student-centred learning environments’, officials say.
Image: RCVS
The RCVS has published an updated framework governing the Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (CertAVN).
The updates are centred around making the development and delivery of the qualification by VN educators more inclusive and reflective.
New learning culture requirements include prioritising well-being, promoting and encouraging reflective learning by providing constructive feedback throughout the programme, and the promotion of equal, diverse, and inclusive approaches.
RCVS launched the CertAVN in 2019 to replace the Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing with a more flexible and modular approach to VN postgraduate qualifications.
Having committed to reviewing the framework behind the qualification’s delivery roughly every five years, the college commenced a six-week public consultation on the proposed new framework in January 2025.
Following the consultation, which received 183 responses, and further feedback and discussions with the educational institutions delivering the CertAVN, the RCVS set a new standard for the qualification focusing on developing a positive learning culture.
RCVS director of veterinary nursing, Julie Dugmore, said: “This new standard recognises the need for those providing the CertAVN to foster inclusive, reflective and student-centred learning environments.
“It also strengthens our expectations around academic support for students, how the qualification should advance knowledge and also the fact that the institutions should take student well-being into account.”
She thanked the Veterinary Nurse Education Committee and Veterinary Nurse Council for their help in shaping it, adding: “This updated framework is more than a refresh: it represents a continued commitment to excellence, relevance, and support in advancing veterinary nursing education.
“By embedding well-being, inclusion, and flexibility into its foundations, it sets the stage for the next generation of confident, capable veterinary nurses to enhance their careers and strengthen the profession.”