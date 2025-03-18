18 Mar 2025
Officials say they want to celebrate the profession’s ‘monumental strides’ when delegates gather in Telford this October.
Registration has opened for the BVNA’s annual congress this autumn.
The event, which takes place in Telford from 10 to 12 October, will adopt a progression theme as it marks the group’s 60th anniversary this year.
The first 60 delegates to register will receive a limited-edition members’ badge commemorating the milestone.
Association president Lyndsay Hughes said: “In our 60th year of championing the veterinary nursing profession, at BVNA we are so excited to welcome our wonderful community through the doors of BVNA Congress to celebrate with us.”
The scientific programme is set to offer 20 lecture streams this year and Mrs Hughes said the progression theme “really reflects the monumental strides we are making as a profession”.
The BVNA Veterinary Clinic will offer opportunities for practical learning, while a Makers’ Market is set to return to the exhibition to allow access for nurses with their own small businesses.
The anniversary theme will also be reflected in the main social event of the congress, the Swinging Sixties-themed awards ceremony and gala dinner on the Saturday evening.
Delegates can register now via the congress website, where a discounted anniversary rate freezing prices at 2024 levels will be offered until 31 March.
Non-members will also receive a year’s free digital membership of the association as part of their registration.