Extraordinary

The advertisement for the event, and the recording of all aspects of the congress throughout it, was extraordinary and reflected the importance of digital content and the use of social media when promoting international veterinary CPD events in the 21st century. AI-generated videos highlighted the link between the event and the country’s unique history. A poster featuring the heads of all speakers looked not dissimilar to an advert for a newly released blockbuster movie. And why not? After all, it portrayed the images of the rock stars of our profession. The organisers went so far as to even have a downloadable song composed for the event (tinyurl.com/ya785h9d).