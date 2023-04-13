13 Apr
The Royal Canin Vet Symposium will focus on vet nurses for the first time at its 2023 event in France.
The symposium – due to take place in a hybrid format on 25 and 26 April – will run simultaneously in Montpellier and online to allow vets, VNs, students, and pet professionals worldwide the chance to learn about the latest thinking and innovations in management and nutrition.
Royal Canin said it wanted to engage in conversations to help foster a sound, healthy veterinary ecosystem, and that it was committed to supporting the pet care industry in its multifaceted workforce issues and high demand for more veterinary services.
The symposium – in partnership with MSD and VETgirl – will include:
Cécile Coutens, global Royal Canin president, said: “For 55 years, Royal Canin has been striving to create a strong and mutually beneficial collaboration with the veterinary ecosystem. These professions are crucial to the health and well-being of pets who, in turn, make our lives better.”
Virtual participants will have access to an “immersive experience” driven by Royal Canin’s purpose: “A better world for pets”. This includes a Vet Symposium Village – featuring sections “About Royal Canin”, “Meet our Partners”, “Media Gallery” and “The Live Stage” – that will offer exclusive videos, lectures and more.
The symposium will be translated into Chinese, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, French and German, and all content will be on replay until the end of July.
More information about the Royal Canin Vet Symposium can be found online.