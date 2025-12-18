18 Dec 2025
Caroline Allen said it “feels like the right time for a new challenge” after a decade with the charity.
A major veterinary charity has announced the surprise departure of its chief vet.
RSPCA officials have paid tribute to Caroline Allen after she stepped down from the role this week, following a decade with the organisation.
In a statement released yesterday (17 December), Dr Allen said she was “immensely proud” of the progress made during her time with the charity including the development of the Animal Voice protocol for welfare assessments.
She added: “I will miss the RSPCA greatly but after 10 years it feels like the right time for a new challenge.
“I have learned so much from my colleagues and the animals we care about and will continue to be a proud supporter of the animal welfare sector.”
A 1998 entrant to the RCVS register, Dr Allen initially spent most of her career in small animal practice in the London area.
She joined the RSPCA in 2016 as director of its Finsbury Park hospital in north London before becoming CVO in late 2018.
Director of operations Cassie Newman said: “Caroline’s work for the charity over the past 10 years has been instrumental to improving animal welfare for many thousands of animals we rescued from horrific cruelty and heart-breaking neglect.
“She has built an incredibly talented and experienced team and an inspiring legacy leaving the RSPCA in a strong position to face the future.”
The charity said Dr Allen would enjoy the Christmas period with her family dog and rescue dog Jess – whom she spoke about as part of its recent Adoptober campaign before embarking on “a new veterinary venture” in the New Year.
No details of plans for her successor have yet been announced.