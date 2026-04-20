20 Apr 2026
RSPCA denies AI claims as it reveals large-scale incident increase
The charity responded to 75 incidents in 2025 that involved more than 100 animals.
The RSPCA was forced to deny this image, of some of the 250 rescued dogs from one house, was AI generated. Image: RSPCA
A leading animal welfare charity has been forced to deny accusations that an image of dogs rescued from a multi-animal household was created by AI as it revealed large-scale incidents had risen by almost 70% in four years.
The RSPCA launched a public appeal for adoptions to free up overwhelmed centres as incidents involving 10 or more animals rose from around 2,300 in 2021 to more than 3,900 in 2025, an increase of 69%.
Of the large-scale incidents it responded to last year, 75 involved more than 100 animals, including one in which more than 250 poodle-cross dogs (pictured) were found at the same property.
The RSPCA took in 87 of the dogs, while Dogs Trust took the rest.
The charity said it had to respond to “dozens” of comments online from members of the public suggesting the photo was fake.
‘Shocking image’
RSPCA superintendent Jo Hirst said: “This shocking image is the reality of many multi-animal cases, and the situation our frontline officers seem to be confronting more and more – with reports of cases involving 10, 20 and even 100 animals on the rise.
“We understand that people are so aghast they don’t believe what they are seeing. But this photo is not AI – it’s real.
“This is the staggering reality of what can happen when even well-meaning owners become overwhelmed – over-breeding can take over, and conditions can spiral out of control.”
The charity said it responded to 1,752 and 1,119 mass cat and dog incidents, respectively, in 2025, and animals in its care are at a six-year high with almost half in emergency boarding.
In September last year, a man was jailed for 12 months and given a lifetime ownership ban after 455 animals spanning 19 different species were rescued from a Nottinghamshire farm, one of the largest prosecutions the RSPCA has ever undertaken.