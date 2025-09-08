8 Sept 2025
Pet owners are being encouraged to seek support ahead of a new fundraising event this weekend.
Image: Soloviova-Liudmyla / AdobeStock
A new campaign, which aims to encourage bereaved pet owners to seek support in their grief, has been launched by the RSPCA.
The Not Just a Pet initiative was set up after a survey for the charity found that only 6.9% of participants believed the issue was taken sufficiently seriously by wider society.
Supporters are also being encouraged to remember their own pets by taking part in a new fund-raising initiative this weekend.
RSPCA senior in memory manager Jo Deadman said: “Pet grief is real and deserves to be seen, supported and spoken about.”
The campaign’s launch follows a survey of pet grief, which attracted around 2,800 responses during a one-week period in May.
More than half of respondents (57.8%) said they felt there was a stigma around pet grief, while similar numbers admitted hiding their grief (57.1%) or not being able to find support (56.7%).
The initiative includes an online toolkit, which covers topics including coping with pet loss and supporting people who are experiencing it.
The charity has also opened registrations for a new Walk to Remember, which will take place this Sunday (14 September), to coincide with National Pet Memorial Day.