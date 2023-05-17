‘Labour of love’

Miss Clancy, who is deputy co-course director for the certificates in advanced veterinary nursing and module leader for anaesthesia at the RVC, said: “Constructing this practical guide has been a labour of love for all of us. Since the first conception of the idea in the recovery room of the QMHA, we wanted this book to be by RVNs, for RVNs, and to be an essential and accessible guide for the RVN in practice.”