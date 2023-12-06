6 Dec
RVNs and SVNs are being encouraged to take part in a new national survey that closes next month.
Veterinary nurses and nursing students are being encouraged to share their views and experiences in a nationwide survey of mental health in the profession.
The questionnaire programme is part of the RVC’s Nursing Matters project and is open to all RVNs and SVNs across the UK. The survey closes on 11 January.
The project website said: “Although much research has examined mental health and well-being in veterinary surgeons and veterinary students, far less has focused on RVNs and SVNs.
“This is a very important gap to address, as RVNs and SVNs also face many challenges and dilemmas in their work that can go unrecognised and unaddressed.”
Organisers say the anonymous questionnaire should take between 20 and 25 minutes to complete, and participants can choose to pause at any point and return to it later.
Project leaders are also seeking volunteers to take part in a subsequent interview phase of the programme, as well as inviting participants to enter a draw to win Amazon vouchers. Anyone who does choose to take part in the project can also withdraw subsequently.