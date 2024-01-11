11 Jan
A Peterborough-based veterinary nurse has challenged herself to walk to the highest points in all of England’s counties in aid of Vetlife.
A Cambridgeshire RVN is stepping forward to take on a gruelling fund-raising challenge for a leading veterinary sector charity in 2024.
Ellie Bateman, who works in practice in Peterborough, is taking the County Tops challenge, which will see her walk to the highest points of all 48 counties in England.
An online donation page has been set up to help her reach her initial £1,000 fund-raising target for Vetlife, and she has already ticked two of the landmarks off her list.
Mrs Bateman said: ”Towards the end of 2023, I found myself a little stuck in a rut of focusing too much on work. I forgot to do something for me.
“The reason I’m doing the County Tops challenge is, from what I can see, no one has completed this challenge – let alone within a year time frame – while working full-time.
“I love the outdoors and believe England has some fantastic countryside and wildlife, which gets overlooked by sunnier exotic destinations.
“So what better way to travel the country, increase my fitness and raise money for Vetlife all at the same time?“
Mrs Bateman has already scaled the peaks of both Lincolnshire and Rutland, and will be recording her progress on Instagram via the @that.ginger.girl.who.hikes account.
In its latest annual impact report for 2022, Vetlife revealed its expenditure had jumped by more than 15% year-on-year as a result of major growth in demand for its services.
Fund-raising events like Mrs Bateman’s allow support and much-needed funding to facilitate the work Vetlife continues to do to support the professions. Donations can be made online.