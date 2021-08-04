4 Aug
Veterinary nurse Donna Brotherton and her husband Mark are offering a £10,000 reward for the return of their dog after brazen thieves pushed their son to the ground and stole border terrier Melchett.
This story has now been updated.
A vet nurse and her family have been left devastated after their dog was stolen in a broad daylight attack on their son.
Donna Brotherton, head nurse at Companion Care Vets in Portsmouth, alongside her husband Mark, are calling on the public to help them recover their dog Melchett that was taken as their son walked to his grandparents.
The shocking moment the 13-year-old boy was attacked by two people in a blue car was captured on doorbell camera video, released publicly to help them find Melchett.
Mr Brotherton said: “As he approached his grandmother’s house, within a hundred metres of it two men got out and asked my son some questions about the dog in a very friendly manner.
“They bent down to stroke him then pulled the lead off and grabbed the dog. They pushed my son to the floor as he tried to get the dog back and then they drove off.
“The car is a dark blue Volvo S80. I am offering a £10,000 reward for the safe return of our beloved family pet.“
Anyone with any information that might lead to the return of Melchett should telephone 07801 708933.
UPDATE 5pm: The dog has now been found after he was discovered to have been let go in a nearby park.
Taking to social media, Mr Brotherton said: “He is back home now with Sam and getting lots of cuddles. I want to say a huge thank you for all the help we received.
“To the people who messaged and called in with info all of it was appreciated.”