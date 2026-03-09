9 Mar 2026
RVN appointed BSAVA PetSavers grant award committee chair
Lyndsay Kennedy said she is looking forward to supporting students undertaking research projects.
Lyndsay Kennedy is the first RVN appointed chair of the BSAVA PetSavers grant award committee.
A veterinary research charity has appointed an RVN as the new chair of its grants awarding committee.
Lyndsay Kennedy has become the first veterinary nurse to hold the position at BSAVA PetSavers, which funds research into the diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases affecting companion animals.
The ophthalmology nurse at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies Hospital for Small Animals is a long-standing BSAVA volunteer, having served as secretary and chair of the Scottish Regional Committee, and she also sits on the PetSavers Management Committee.
Project grants
Miss Kennedy said: “I was looking for the next step in my volunteering journey with BSAVA, and this felt like the right opportunity to continue giving back to the veterinary community.
“I’m particularly looking forward to supporting undergraduate students taking their first steps in research through the student research project grants.”
In November, the charity announced almost £110,000 in funding had been awarded to eight clinical research projects.
The charity has awarded more than £2.7 million in grant funding to over 300 research projects since 1974.