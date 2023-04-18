18 Apr
Society leaders say Julie Eastham offers a “highly valuable” combination of nursing and management experience to inform their work.
A Cambridgeshire-based RVN has become the first veterinary nurse to join the board of one of the sector’s leading professional bodies.
Julie Eastham, who is also practice manager at Cromwell Vets, has taken a seat as a director of SPVS, and feels her experience can help both the organisation and her fellow professionals.
She said: “As a veterinary nurse, I feel I can benefit SPVS as I straddle two parts of the veterinary business.
“I am able to see the practice as a whole – working to ensure we have a high standard, quality business – but I’m also able to see how business decisions affect my fellow nurses.”
“When SPVS were looking for some new board members I contacted them. I wasn’t sure if a non-vet would be able to join the board; however, after speaking with them, I applied and was pleased to be accepted.”
Mrs Eastham has worked for Cromwell Vets – which has surgeries in Huntingdon, St Ives, St Neots, Ramsey, Cambourne and Sawtry – for 18 years and has been practice manager since 2017.
SPVS board chairperson Pete Orpin said: “In 2023, we had a strong group of new board members. Julie Eastham stood out as someone who could bring a wider variety of skills to SPVS.
“The combination of nursing and managerial experience is highly valuable, and we look forward to working with Julie during her time on the board.”