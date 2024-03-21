21 Mar
Veterinary nurse Jack Pye – along with partner AJ Brown and Adam Smith – have been crowned winners at the World Short Mat Bowls Championships.
RVN Jack Pye has bowled his way to glory representing England and returned as a champion in the World Short Mat Bowls Championships.
Along with his teammates AJ Brown and Adam Smith, Mr Pye travelled to Belfast on the weekend of 16 March to compete in the championships.
With teams including Canada, India and the Netherlands competing in singles, pairs, triples and team divisions, the event drew hundreds of spectators.
Mr Pye, who is manager for the Norfolk County Short Mat Bowls Association, has competed since he was 12 years old and taken part in several national and international competitions, but this marked his first world championships.
He said: “First ever world championships for myself and to get that title on the first go is incredible.”
Mr Pye, who was sponsored by BVS Vets, competed in the triples event and saw off some challenging competition, remaining unbeaten throughout the championships to clinch the title.