15 Aug
With half a century of serving the profession and patients, RVN Caroline Fordham celebrated her milestone at the practice she joined at 18 years old.
Having joined Kinfauns Veterinary Centre in Little Clacton in 1974, Caroline has helped nurse and treat a variety of patients, including small animals, equids, large animals – and even an elephant.
Having initially had her sights set on a career as a PE teacher, Ms Fordham has forged a sustained career in the veterinary sector.
Ms Fordham said: “In the early days we also provided veterinary services for livestock and horses, and I enjoyed visiting farms and stable yards, but the number of farms and stables in the area reduced and we changed to focus our care on small animals.
“My role has evolved too, and as an administrative head nurse, I am mainly office-based, but still enjoy spending time with pets and clients, and sharing my knowledge and experience with other team members.”
Ms Fordham added: “I have been a clinical coach for the practice and it has been lovely to pass on what I’ve learned to our trainee nurses, and watch them pass their exams and flourish in their careers.
“I would definitely recommend veterinary nursing as a career and it is hugely rewarding to help pets and be there to support their owners. It has been a truly amazing 50 years.”
As part of Miss Fordham’s 50th anniversary celebrations, her colleagues from Kinfauns’ Little Clacton and Dovercourt branches organised a surprise party and presented her with a bouquet of flowers in her favourite colours and a hand-made glass ornament.
They are also looking forward to treating her to an afternoon tea later this summer.