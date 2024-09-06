6 Sept
Ben Witcomb and Dan Roden are heading to a shelter to help rehabilitate injured wildlife.
A pair of RVNs are making final preparations for a charity trip to help care for injured wildlife in the Amazon rainforest.
Ben Witcomb, from the Woodward Veterinary Practice in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire, and Dan Roden, who works at an independent practice, are heading to Peru next month to support an animal sanctuary.
Mr Whitcomb explained: “We are both registered veterinary nurses and will be volunteering at the Amazon Shelter to treat and rehabilitate injured wildlife and return them back to the rainforest.
“Due to illegal logging, mining and deforestation, many animals in the Rain Forest are captured, mistreated or sold into the pet trade.
“There are more than 500 animals at the sanctuary including macaws, tapirs, sloths and monkeys, with everyone at the centre working to give them a second chance of a life in the wild.
“It’s a terrific cause and over the past 14 years the shelter team has successfully rehabilitated and released hundreds of animals back into the forest and each year they strive to be even more successful.”
The pair are not just giving up holiday time to volunteer in Peru, they’re also giving up their spare time to help raise money to fund the trip.
Mr Whitcomb added: “We’ve been carrying out different fund-raising events, such as cycling 170 miles along the ‘Way of the Roses’ in April.
“I’m quite a keen gardener, so have also been selling my homegrown flower bouquets and done plenty of baking to raise more money.
“Every penny raised has gone towards the Amazon Shelter trip and we have set up a JustGiving page for anyone who would still like to donate.”