18 Sept 2025
The pair said they “had a fantastic day” competing in the world’s largest half-marathon.
Victoria Beasley (left) and Stephanie Hubbard.
An RVN duo has raised more than £700 for charity by completing the Great North Run.
Victoria Beasley and Stephanie Hubbard, of Minster Veterinary Practice in York, raised money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People with their sponsored completion of the half-marathon.The pair raised £720 for the assistance dogs charity, which VetPartners will add to as part of its “giving back” scheme.
Both keen runners, Ms Beasley finished the race in 2 hours and 11 minutes, while Miss Hubbard crossed the line after 2 hours and 25 minutes.
Ms Beasley ran the Great North Run last year as one of nine practice staff members raising money for the same charity.
She said: “Being RVNs, it seems fitting to run for an animal charity, especially one that we come into contact frequently in practice.
“It is still not a widely known charity, so any exposure we can help give them is as important as sponsorship.
“When Hearing Dogs approached us again with charity places, we had no hesitation in saying yes. It is a privilege to run in an event like that and especially for a charity.”
She added: “A man patted me at the start to thank us as his deaf daughter is currently waiting for her hearing dog. It really humbled us. They are truly a life-changing companion in so many ways.”
Donations can be made at the JustGiving page the pair set up for the event.