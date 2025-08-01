1 Aug 2025
Rhiannon Dowinton has won back-to-back gold medals in the International Island Games’ 100m hurdles event.
Rhiannon Dowinton, right, celebrates her gold medal win
An RVN is hoping to compete in the Commonwealth Games after bagging a gold medal at an international competition.
Rhiannon Dowinton, of Isabelle Vets in Guernsey, took home the top prize for the 100m hurdles while representing the island at the International Island Games in Orkney in July.
Miss Dowinton went into the final as the reigning champion and successfully defended her title with a personal-best time of 14.53 seconds.
She was more than half a second quicker than her nearest competitor, the Isle of Wight’s Sophie Hogton, and over a second ahead of fellow Guernsey native Victoria Hancock in third.
The event marked the nurse’s third appearance at the games, a biennial competition featuring 2,000 athletes from 24 islands around the world, from Jersey to Greenland.
During this year’s event she also picked up a bronze medal alongside teammates Amelia Hart, Matilda Beddow and Emily Pike in the 4x100m relay.
Her efforts helped Guernsey finish third in the medal table with 20 gold medals, 19 silver and 20 bronze.
Miss Dowinton, who has competed in athletics since the age of four, is hoping to represent Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games in 2030, which will mark the event’s centenary.
She also thanked her colleagues for their backing, adding: “It’s lovely that my practice and colleagues are supportive of my athletics and they arrange rotas so that I can attend important competitions.
“They’re also great at checking in with me to find out how my training is going and are always keen to hear how my races have gone.”
Isabelle Vets clinical director Doreen Munn-Litten said: “Rhiannon’s determination, dedication and strength on the track are a reflection of the heart and passion she brings to our team – she’s a true champion.”
Miss Dowinton is also a clinical coach and has spent four years as part of the team at Isabelle Vets, Guernsey’s oldest veterinary practice.