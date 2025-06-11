11 Jun 2025
RCVS VN disciplinary committee issues no sanction to Somerset-based vet nurse convicted of three counts of causing serious injury.
Image © stadtratte / Adobe Stock
The RCVS VN disciplinary committee (DC) has issued no sanction to a Somerset-based RVN convicted of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
William Kane RVN had appeared before the committee in a three-day hearing in May.
Following a guilty plea, Mr Kane had been convicted by North Somerset magistrates on 5 August 2024 of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and he was sentenced on 3 September at Bristol Crown Court to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
Mr Kane was also disqualified from driving for two years until he had passed an extended driving test, and was ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, and to pay a victim surcharge of £187.
It was alleged that the conviction rendered Mr Kane unfit to practise as a veterinary nurse.
Mr Kane had admitted the facts in the charge, but not that this rendered him unfit to practise.
He had reported the conviction to the college, and after conclusion of the criminal proceedings, wrote a letter expressing deep regret for his actions and the pain and guilt they had caused.
He said he understood that as a member of a trusted profession, his conduct must reflect not only his clinical competence, but also his integrity and accountability.
He also noted he had sought to recognise and address the consequences of his actions and that he was determined to make a positive contribution to society and to the profession.
The DC determined it was not a conviction that in any way linked to his practise and there was no suggestion he represented any sort of a risk to animals in his care.
Kathryn Peaty, chair of the committee and speaking on its behalf, said: “The committee took into account the public interest which includes maintaining public confidence in the profession and the regulator and upholding proper standards in the profession. The public interest also includes allowing an otherwise competent veterinary nurse to continue in practise, where appropriate.
“Agreeing with the judge that this was indeed an exceptional case, the committee did not consider that Mr Kane’s conduct was liable to have a seriously detrimental effect on the reputation of the profession and concluded that the public, in full knowledge of the circumstances of this particular case, would not expect a finding that the conviction renders him unfit to practise as a veterinary nurse.
“Rather, the public would recognise that whilst the consequences were appalling and tragic for the family involved, in terms of Mr Kane’s culpability, this was a momentary piece of dangerous driving, categorised by the judge as a ‘mistake’ rather than anything more blameworthy.
“The committee therefore concluded that Mr Kane’s conviction does not render him unfit to practise as a veterinary nurse. This is not to in any way detract from the catastrophic consequences for the family, but rather is to reflect the context, exceptional circumstances and level of culpability in this case.”
Full disciplinary committee hearings are available via the RCVS website.