5 Jan
Founder of Wellpethub believes it is the most comprehensive online directory of animal rehabilitation professionals in the UK.
A vet nurse and physiotherapist has launched an online directory designed to help pet owners find local vets, therapists and other animal health professionals.
Created by Wiltshire-based locum RVN Eloise Collins, Wellpethub is, she believes, the UK’s most comprehensive online directory of animal rehab professionals, with categories covering rehab vets, rehab centres, physios, hydrotherapists, saddlers, farriers and more.
Miss Collins said: “My aim is to provide rehab and animal health professionals with a platform to advertise their services (listings are free), which in turn means pet owners can find services local to them.
“I want to improve transparency within the industry by educating owners about what we all do. I plan to do a regular feature article on an individual vet practice, therapist or rehab centre to show owners what we do.
“I would also love to improve the working relationship between vets and the rehab community, with an emphasis on communication and collaboration.”
Miss Collins added: “From the thought first popping into my head nine months ago, to the public launch of the website, it has been a very steep learning curve for me.
“I’ve had to learn very quickly about website developing, basic coding, marketing, social media strategies and so on – a long way from being an RVN and physio.”
Wellpethub also has a “one of its kind” curated CPD calendar for rehab professionals from a wide range of providers.
For more information, visit Wellpethub.