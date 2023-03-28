28 Mar
Kianna Castle dedicated her award to her late father Paul following her graduation ceremony.
A Cambridgeshire RVN who endured the death of her father during her studies has been given an outstanding student award.
Kianna Castle, who works at the Village Vet practice in Whittlesford, near Cambridge and trained with the College of West Anglia, and Anglia Ruskin University, received the prize during a graduation ceremony in King’s Lynn.
The award recognised both her academic success, and the emphasis she placed on animal welfare and ethics, as well as the support she gave to her colleagues.
Miss Castle dedicated her award to her father Paul, a sports psychology lecturer at the University of Worcester, who died during the first year of her degree programme.
She said: “The ceremony was extremely emotional as I would have loved nothing more than for my dad to have seen me that day.
“He was an integral part of me continuously pushing myself and taught me to have a positive outlook on life.
“I will always show enthusiasm for my profession and for what I have achieved, always striving to make my family and myself proud.”
Rebecca Gilbert, the Whittlesford practice’s clinical director, said: “Kianna is an asset to the veterinary nursing profession, as recognised by this amazing honour.
“We’re very proud that she is part of the Village Vet team and her attitude to learning is also reflected in her dedication to animal care.”