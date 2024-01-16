16 Jan
Work of Nicola Lakeman, IVC Evidensia’s nutrition manager, has been recognised by association with the Bruce Vivash Jones Veterinary Nurse Award.
A vet nurse who lectures internationally, alongside providing many contributions to an array of publications and textbooks, has won a top BSAVA award.
Nicola Lakeman, who is IVC Evidensia’s nutrition manager and based at its Bristol headquarters, has been recognised with the Bruce Vivash Jones Veterinary Nurse Award from the BSAVA for her outstanding contributions to the advancement of small animal veterinary nursing.
She will receive the award at a ceremony in March 2024 as part of BSAVA Congress in Manchester.
Nicola graduated from Hartpury College with an honour’s degree in equine science, and subsequently qualified as a veterinary nurse in 2002, after originally working in veterinary practice in 1992.
She is now the editor of the Veterinary Nurse journal and has written for The Consulting Veterinary Nurse and Companion Animal Nutrition textbooks, alongside writing several chapters in a range of textbooks on nutrition and VN consulting.
Last year, she gave lectures across the UK at various conferences in the US (Philadelphia and Denver), France and Australia. This year, she will be continuing her lectures in the US (Minneapolis and Texas), as well as lecturing in Romania, Australia and back in the UK.
On her award win, Ms Lakeman said: “I am really honoured to be awarded the Bruce Vivash Jones Veterinary Nurse Award for outstanding contributions to the advancement of small animal veterinary nursing within the profession as a whole.
“Nurse consulting has always been a huge passion of mine and its importance in animal welfare, owner education and improving clinical outcomes cannot be underestimated.
“Helping to spread the knowledge of consultation skills really enables more RVNs to consult and help more animals. Working within a team that supports and enables you to do this is vital and working for IVC Evidensia practices and at central HQ since 2002 has made all of this possible.”