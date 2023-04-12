12 Apr
Helen Bye will focus on implementing the group’s nursing strategy, which aims to support the development and skill sets of its nurses throughout their careers.
An experienced RVN has become referral nursing director at Linnaeus, the veterinary group has announced.
Working within Linnaeus’ central nursing team, Helen Bye will focus on implementing its nursing strategy, which aims to support the development and skill sets of its nurses throughout their career. Mrs Bye will advise on areas including leadership and engagement, clinical standards, education and clinical research across the group’s 17 referral hospitals.
Having joined Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset as a rotational RVN in 2015, Mrs Bye progressed to become its head of nursing services in March 2022. Prior to working at Cave, which is part of Linnaeus, she spent two years as a senior nursing leader in Dubai and has experience in primary care, emergency and referral practice.
Mrs Bye will be working with regional leadership to implement the optimal structures for referral nursing teams and ensure that nursing has a presence within all senior leadership teams. She will also focus on company-wide collaboration to share best practice and champion talent, and is aiming to offer more networking opportunities to nurse leaders across Linnaeus.
Mrs Bye said: “I will be working with leadership across multiple referral hospitals to continue building their great nursing teams; they share the same vision for their hospitals, which I am keen to develop further.
“I get great job satisfaction from guiding and nurturing talent. Supporting the progression of our nursing teams will help to provide the best possible care to our clients, our patients and each other.”
Andrea Jeffery, chief nursing officer at Linnaeus, added: “Helen is a superb role model for our referral nurses, and brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to her new position.
“Her promotion also demonstrates the progression opportunities within Linnaeus for our talented teams. I look forward to seeing how Helen builds on the nursing strategy with her own ideas and initiatives.”