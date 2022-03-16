16 Mar
A vet nurse with more than 20 years of experience in the profession – including various management roles such as head nurse, business support manager and regional operations manager – has been elected president of the Veterinary Management Group (VMG).
Georgina Hills – who qualified as an RVN in 1998 and is practice director for Irby and Neston Vets in Cheshire – joined the VMG board in 2016 and takes over as president from Richard Casey, who becomes senior vice-president, with Stuart Saunders, practice manager at Selworthy Vets in Devon, becoming junior vice-president. All will serve a one-year term.
Mrs Hills said: “Becoming a manager or leader has an impact on the individual, but has an even stronger impact on the work and day-to-day experience of those around them.
“These roles, therefore, bring with them a great responsibility to do them well. For some, this responsibility can cause additional stress and concern.”
Mrs Hills continued: “We know from our members that the support, teaching, coaching and other resources the VMG offers are making a positive difference, and I’m particularly excited to take on the presidency following the recent launch of our Certificate of Veterinary Leadership and Management – an accredited taught qualification.
“I believe rigorous qualifications are the most effective way to create the 21st century leaders and managers the veterinary sector needs.
“During my presidency, I will continue to focus on extending the range of support and help we offer to leaders and managers. I’m also keen to explore how we can collaborate with colleagues in other countries, following our successful partnership with the Veterinary Business Academy of Romania.”
Mrs Hills added: “Rich has been a tremendous president during two unprecedented years. On behalf of the VMG, I would like to thank him for the fantastic contribution he has made and I’m looking forward to working with him, Stuart and the rest of the VMG board during my presidency.”