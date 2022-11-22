22 Nov
RVN Tom Reilly has been appointed hospital director at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull.
Mr Reilly has taken up the management role at the West Midlands-based referral centre, having joined from parent company Linnaeus, where he was referral field nursing manager.
He also worked with Willows in 2011 as a member of its medicine and high-dependency RVN team, and subsequently established the role of patient flow manager, before working as a deputy nurse manager, moving to clinical support services in 2019 and then to Linnaeus via Career Pathways.
Mr Reilly said: “I am really pleased and privileged to be returning to Willows to work alongside the amazing hospital team. The opportunity to undertake this role highlights Linnaeus’ commitment and progressive outlook to veterinary nursing as a profession.”
Willows managing director Toby Gemmill said he was delighted and excited to welcome Tom “back home” to the practice. He said: “He will play a vital role in leading the hospital forward over the coming years and will without doubt be an absolutely outstanding addition to our team.”
Mr Reilly is also an RSPCA trustee, has been involved with BVNA as a council member and on the advisory board, has sat on the BSAVA Congress and programme committees, and was chairperson of BSAVA Congress from 2021 to 2022.