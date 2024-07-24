24 Jul
The College of Animal Welfare’s BSc Honours Veterinary Nursing supplement grade – delivered in partnership with Middlesex University – is now open to applications for September.
The College of Animal Welfare’s BSc Honours Veterinary Nursing top-up degree has undergone a successful revalidation process and is now open for applications for September 2024.
Revalidation involved a consultation with current, former and prospective students on planned changes to the BSc programme, which is delivered in partnership with Middlesex University
A survey covered all aspects of the course and respondents were invited to share their experiences of what worked well and where they saw opportunities for improvement.
The course, which is delivered online with full-time and part-time options, offers the opportunity for diploma and foundation degree graduates to top up their qualifications to BSc Honours Veterinary Nursing degree.
All applicants must hold a Level 3 qualification or foundation degree in veterinary nursing and be registered as an RVN with the RCVS, or hold internationally equivalent qualifications and registration.
As part of the application process, applicants must also meet the recognition of prior learning requirements of the programme.
VN top-up programme leader Catherine Hemingway said: “We’re delighted to announce the successful revalidation of our top-up degree programme – a vigorous approval process which allowed us to respond to important feedback and ensure our programme remains up-to-date and fit for purpose. This significant development reflects our ongoing commitment to offering a comprehensive educational experience to our students.”
Applications to study the BSc Honours Veterinary Nursing top-up degree are still open to start in September 2024. For more information about the programme, visit the College of Animal Welfare website or telephone 01480 422060.