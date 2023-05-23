23 May
RVN’s career started in 1995 with a week’s work experience at largest Scottish veterinary group, where she is now its associate managing director.
A veterinary professional who joined a Scottish independent veterinary group on work experience and moved up the ranks to become the company’s associate managing director is highlighting the career routes open to vet nurses as part of Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month.
Ashley Wilkie originally completed a week’s work experience at Thrums Vets, which has four practices across Angus and East Perthshire, in 1995. Immediately afterwards, she was offered a Saturday job at the group’s Kirriemuir practice, where she cleaned the wards, assisted with preparations and restocking, and helped with some basic patient care.
Two years later, after completing her Scottish Highers, Mrs Wilkie successfully applied for a veterinary nurse placement at Thrums, where she combined practical experience in practice, with a qualification at Telford College (now known as Edinburgh College).
Ashley qualified as an RVN in 2000 and when the Kirriemuir practice moved into new purpose-built premises in 2002, she moved into the building’s apartment, becoming the live-in nurse where she cared for inpatients, as well as doing her day job. In 2006 she was promoted to head nurse and played an integral role in growing the nursing team as Thrums opened new practices in Blairgowrie, Forfar and Scone.
More recently, to coincide with the growth of the group, Thrums introduced several new job roles, as well as senior RVN roles, which saw Mrs Wilkie successfully apply for an associate managing director role.
Mrs Wilkie said: “Growing up we had horses, dogs and rabbits, and I knew from a young age that I wanted to work with animals, which originally led me to my local veterinary practice, Thrums, for work experience at the age of 15. Back then I never dreamed I would have progressed so far at the practice, but it’s been a hugely rewarding career and I’ve loved the variation of work in a mixed practice that covers pets, farm and equine.
“To go from kennel girl to associate managing director is something I feel very proud of. Although leadership can be difficult, I envisage what I want my leader to look like, which means being sincere, trustworthy and caring, to both patients and the team. I never ask anyone to do anything that I wouldn’t get involved in myself, which keeps everyone engaged and is hopefully encouraging, too.
“I love helping colleagues achieve their goals and moving forward I plan to be heavily involved in the evolution of our independent practice. It’s very exciting to have a say in the direction of the business.”
She continued: “Although it’s taken lots of hard work and dedication, I hope my career path shows what other veterinary nurses can achieve if they are ambitious, and work for a forward thinking and supportive employer.”