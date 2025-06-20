20 Jun 2025
Northamptonshire nurse celebrates her half a century and says she has “loved every minute”.
Alison Gilbert, known as Winnie, qualified as a veterinary nurse 50 years ago.
A Northamptonshire-based RVN who is celebrating half a century in the veterinary nursing profession has said she has no plans to hang up her scrubs.
Alison Gilbert of Northlands Veterinary Group’s Rushden surgery has spent 50 years caring for people’s pets.
Known as Winnie, Mrs Gilbert first joined Northlands’ Kettering vet hospital as a trainee nurse in 1975, before becoming a registered nurse in June 1977.
The practice quite literally became her home as she lived above it for a time, and after passing her exams she worked for the group for five years before taking a break from the profession to have a family.
She was asked to rejoin the Kettering practice in 1990, and she has remained with the Northlands group ever since, for 35 more years of continuous service.
Mrs Gilbert still works Saturday shifts every fortnight at the Kettering practice along with her full-time duties as a senior veterinary nurse for the group’s Rushden surgery, which she joined in 2001.
She said: “I decided I wanted to be a veterinary nurse at the age of 13 and it was definitely the right choice because I have loved every minute of caring for pets.
“I enjoy everything about my job and I’m not ready to retire yet. I have lovely, supportive colleagues at Northlands and many clients have become friends.”
Mrs Gilbert cared for livestock and horses during her early years at the practice, when late-night emergencies were not uncommon.
“I have memories of assisting with caesarean surgery on sheep at 3am,” she said.
Mrs Gilbert added: “Another memory is that back in the 70s we also had to wear a uniform that consisted of a long-sleeved dress with white puffy sleeves, tights, an apron and heavy shoes.
“The modern scrubs we wear now are far more comfortable and practical and I certainly don’t miss wearing tights.”
Her work has also included mentoring colleagues towards their own qualifications, something she described as “very rewarding”.