21 Sept 2026
Phillippa Pritchard took home the BEVA Equine Welfare Award as the associated celebrated veterinary excellence.
Chris Burghes, CEO of Blue Cross, presents Phillippa Pritchard with the BEVA Equine Welfare Award.
A pair of veterinary nurses claimed two of the top honours as BEVA celebrated a range of outstanding equine clinicians and academics at its 2026 congress awards.
The association handed out a selection of prestigious accolades at its annual conference, held in Birmingham earlier this month.
RVNs Phillippa Pritchard and Cassie Woods, who both hosted sessions in the congress’ nursing stream, were among the winners.
· BEVA Equine Welfare Award – Phillippa Pritchard
· Nurse Empowerment Award – Cassie Woods
· BEVA One to Watch Award – Molly McClean
· BEVA Richard Hartley Clinical Award – Euan Bennet
· Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award – Camilo Morales
· Peter Rossdale EVE Literary Award – Pius Spiesshofer
Mrs Pritchard, clinical supervisor at Liphook Equine Hospital, was recognised for her outstanding commitment to improving equine welfare and well-being.
BEVA said: “Through her compassionate and progressive approach, she has championed initiatives that reduce fear, stress and anxiety for hospitalised patients, helping to create a calmer and more positive experience during treatment and recovery.”
Mrs Woods is a partner and head nurse at Lower House Equine, where she “has created a supportive, progressive and empowering environment for both her colleagues and student nurses” and “broken new ground for the profession, inspiring the next generation of equine veterinary nurses to pursue leadership roles and helping to redefine what is possible within equine practice”.
Molly McClean, an early-career surgeon at Celtic Equine Vets, was unanimously selected for the BEVA One to Watch Award.
She was selected for her enthusiasm for equine practice, collaborative approach and ability to build trust with clients and colleagues, and the panel was said to be “particularly impressed by her commitment to continuous learning, her authenticity and the maturity she brings to her work”.