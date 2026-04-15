15 Apr 2026
Clinicians are being encouraged to volunteer their skills at what organisers hope could be the first of many such sessions.
Kittens Andre and Marisol were part of an unplanned litter.
Clinicians have been invited to volunteer their expertise during a forthcoming community cat neutering day at a Greater Manchester veterinary practice.
Organisers are hoping to neuter dozens of cats during the event at the MCR Vets site on Salford Quays this Saturday, 18 April.
The practice has joined forces with the RSPCA’s Manchester and Salford branch, which hopes the day could be the first of many if sufficient professional and financial support can be secured.
Branch manager Susie Hughes said there were now no low-cost neutering services available in the area, with average prices for female neutering now at around £200.
She added: “We know that times are hard for many people and we hope that by partnering with MCR Vets we can make a meaningful, hands-on difference to people and their pets where it is needed most.”
MCR Vets founder Sinéad Bennett said: “We’re incredibly proud to be working alongside the RSPCA’s Manchester & Salford Branch to make a tangible difference to local people and their pets.
“Initiatives like this reflect the practice’s core values of compassion, accessibility, and proactive animal welfare, ensuring that care extends beyond the consulting room and into the wider community.
“By coming together, we can help reduce suffering, support responsible pet ownership, and improve the lives of countless cats and make a meaningful impact for these animals and the people who care for them.”
The initiative has been planned at a time of high demand for rescue services, with the number of cats in national RSPCA care estimated to be at a five-year peak.
The branch, which is currently caring for dozens of animals, has already secured a £5,000 grant to support the project.
Meanwhile the practice has launched an online fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of medication, equipment and supplies.
Officials say any surplus funds will be used to support more low income cat owners with neutering.
Any professionals who would like to volunteer on the day should phone the practice on 0161 5328000.