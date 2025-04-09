9 Apr 2025
Veterinary practices are being encouraged to celebrate their nursing colleagues as the campaign’s annual competition is launched.
The BVNA has urged veterinary practices to celebrate the “diamonds” in their nursing teams during the forthcoming Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) in May.
The association, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last month, is encouraging both colleagues and clients to nominate RVNs and SVNs for recognition in a competition coinciding with the annual campaign.
Participants can submit nominations until 31 May, while two winners and two runners-up will receive £100 or £50 Love2Shop vouchers respectively.
Association president Lyndsay Hughes said: “BVNA fundamentally believes that, as a skilled, professional and caring workforce, veterinary nurses fully deserve to be championed and for their role to be better understood by the public.
“This is especially important as BVNA is continuing to push towards much-needed legislative change; for protection of our title, proper utilisation of our training and skillsets, and an even greater contribution to animal welfare.
“We’re urging everyone across the veterinary profession, in clinical or non-clinical settings, to support the campaign and highlight just how important veterinary nurses are – to animal welfare, to your team, and to your business.
“VNAM provides us all with the opportunity to stand up and be proud of our profession – and for veterinary colleagues working alongside SVNs and RVNs to recognise our contributions too.”
More details about how to get involved are available via the VNAM webpage.