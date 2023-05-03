3 May
With Veterinary Nurse Awareness Month now underway, Identi is inviting nominations for its award to recognise the sector’s leading pet protectors.
Veterinary practices are being invited to nominate members of their nursing team for an award launched to mark Veterinary Nurse Awareness Month.
Nominations have now opened for the Identi Pet Protection Nurse Champion, which aims to recognise the nurses who go the extra mile to protect the animals in their care.
The company says nominations can include nurses who lead microchipping and pet protection in their practice or those who have gone beyond the call of duty to help reunite a pet with its owner.
Commercial lead Tammie O’Leary said: “There’s no doubt about it, vet nurses have an extensive and versatile pet protection skill set, which ranges from microchipping animals to liaising with owners when their pet goes missing, which can be a distressing time for all.
“Our Identi Pet Protection Nurse Champion award identifies the dedication and effort vet nurses invest in the pet protection journey, from microchipping through to reunification.”
Nominations can be made online until 31 May.
The winner, who will receive a £100 Amazon gift card, will be notified via their practice by 2 June.